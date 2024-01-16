She also accepted the award on behalf of Cleveland, as well as Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor and other “Black and Brown woman who [have] gone unheard yet overpoliced. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power and baby, I’m going to do it until the day I die,” she said.

Niecy Nash-Betts was in tears as she took the stage to accept her Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy for playing the real-life Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” After thanking her wife, she said “I want to thank me for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. Go on girl with your bad self. You did that.”

Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” (CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star wiped aways tears as she accepted her Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy, following an appearance by comedy legend Carol Burnett.

“Wow,” the actress said. “Thank you so much. I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all.”

Kieran Culkin accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “Succession” (CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kieran Culkin

Roman Roy’s breakdown at his father’s funeral in the final season of “Succession” surely helped Kieran Culkin secure this Emmy win, edging out costars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for the award.

The actor, who wittily quipped, “Suck it, Pedro” to Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes a week ago, found himself at a momentary loss for words Monday night. He finished on a strong note, however, telling wife Jazz Charton he wanted another child now that he’d won an Emmy.

Sarah Snook accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Succession” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sarah Snook

The “Succession” star thanked her daughter, who was born in May 2023, for “carrying” her during the final season of the HBO series.

“‘[She] who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was her who carried me,” said Snook.

“It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much,” she added.

Christina Applegate at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Christina Applegate

The “Dead to Me” star was moved to tears when she was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation. Host Anthony Anderson helped escort her to the podium.

The actress has given up acting since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021.