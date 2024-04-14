Tyler, The Creator headlined Coachella for the first time Saturday night and used the show as an opportunity to address the recent attention he’s gotten for his appearance on “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.”

Of a segment from the latter’s new docuseries’ premiere, the rapper said, “I looked terrible.”

Tyler addressing the Jarrod Carmicheal situation live at Coachella😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oG0wDIpUzh — JONNY🪩🎧 (@Frankly_HipHop) April 14, 2024

He told the audience in full, “I’m guessing y’all got TikTok and probably seen my homie try to f–k me on camera. I looked terrible. I told the n—a no and he said, ‘What about if we filmed it?’ Terrible.”

Tyler was referencing the first episode of the series, when Carmichael, his best friend, addressed his romantic feelings and confronted Tyler, who previously rebuffed him, for closure. In an interview with Esquire, Carmichael said that he appreciated that his friend was willing to have a conversation with him about his crush in the first place.

“I think that conversation is so wild and important, and I mostly have gratitude to him for doing it,” Carmichael said. “It’s a conversation that’s never happened before on TV, and he knows that I’m insane, I guess, so he was down for something chaotic.”

Tyler’s set at Coachella included appearances by Childish Gambino and A$AP Rocky. After Childish Gambino left the stage, Tyler told the crowd, “You know what’s sick? Used to hate that n—a. Seriously. I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out, but this n—a put this song called ‘Urn’ out. It was so undeniable n—a, I was at conflict with myself. Like f–k, how could a n—a I hate so much make something so good?”

He repeated his claim after A$AP Rocky joined him onstage for “Who Dat Boy” and “Potato Salad.” Tyler said, “OK we thought we had beef. It was the n—s around us and then me and Rock was like, we got love and now we friends.”

Watch the moment Tyler discussed Jerrod Carmichael in the video above.