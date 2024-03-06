Jerrod Carmichael is coming back to HBO after the success of his Emmy-winning standup special, 2022’s “Rothaniel” — this time with a soul-baring docuseries highlighting family tensions, famous friends and a new boyfriend for the relatively new out-and-proud comedian.

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” premieres March 29 on HBO.

Carmichael jokes at the top of the trailer, which dropped Wednesday, that the project is an effort to “Truman Show” himself, even as an unidentified friend questions his efforts.

“There’s public and private, and then there’s masturbatorily public,” the friend warns over a montage of Carmichael hooking up with various men and chatting with rapper Tyler, the Creator before getting to the heart of what the show’s about: his parents.

Carmichael’s “Rothaniel” special hinged on the tension he feels in his relationship with his parents, particularly his religious mother, since coming out as gay. “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” teases a deep exploration of those relationships and his sexuality’s impact on their lives. One scene shows him praying with his mother, who asks God to “take the desire” of her son to be with a male. Another shows him walking his dad — rendered speechless — through the various communities of gay spectrum, from twink and twunk to otter and bear.

“Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” is created by and executive produced by Carmichael, Ari Katcher (who also directs) and Eli Despres. Susie Fox executive produces along with Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films. Maya Seidler produces for Edgeline Films.

The docuseries premieres March 29 at 11 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly.

Watch the full trailer above.