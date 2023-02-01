Jerrod Carmichael to Star in Comedy Documentary Series for HBO

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to star in an upcoming comedy documentary series on HBO, the network announced Wednesday. It’s been given a straight-to-series order by the premium cable giant.

The show has not been titled, but according to HBO, it will “center on Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.”

Carmichael will also be one of the series’s executive producers, along with Ari Katcher (who also directs) and Eli Despres.

Nina Rosenstein, the Executive Vice President, Programming for HBO, said in a statement Carmichael is the ideal person for the series.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy,” Rosenstein said. “‘Rothanial’ resonated with audiences in such a profound way, and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format.”

Carmichael continues to raise his profile. In addition to a widely celebrated “SNL” hosting debut in spring, 2022, the comedian hosted the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, where among other things he unloaded on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during a brutal monologue mocking the HFPA’s racism scandal repeatedly.

The upcoming comedy documentary series does not have a release date.