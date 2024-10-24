‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot Trailer: Same Deal, Same Shenanigans, Just Set in College Greek Life

“Cruel Intentions” is headed to the cutthroat world of collegiate Greek life in Prime Video’s new reboot series.

The trailer for the new show, which debuts Nov. 21, introduces a new crop of upper class elites, with Sarah Catherine Hook taking the baton from Sarah Michelle Gellar as Caroline (changed from Kathryn) Merteuil, while Zac Burgess takes on a new version of Ryan Phillippe’s Sebastian as Lucien Belmont.

Like the 1999 movie, Caroline and Lucien are step-siblings with a salacious desire for one another, with Caroline leading her close-to-perfect sorority and Lucien being known as a campus-wide womanizer.

This semester, however, Caroline admits the sorority is “a little bit on the line this year because of the whole unfortunate hazing injury,” as the trailer flashes back to a formal event where a pledge’s head was hit hard by an unknown object.

In Caroline’s eyes, the only way to ensure the sorority’s future is by recruiting the vice president’s daughter Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith) into the group.

“I need you to convince her in the way only you can,” Caroline tells Lucien of Annie, who plays a new version of Reese Witherspoon’s Annette Hargrove. The step-siblings agree on the same deal as Lucien asks, “What’s in it for me?” and Caroline replies, “What you’ve always wanted – me.”

While Lucien’s motives are anything but pure when he begins pursuing Annie, their relationship might turn out to be something deeper, much like the movie’s escalating connection between Sebastian and Annette. And in the meantime, there’s plenty of other shenanigans happening across the whole school, including a potential student-professor affair with Caroline’s second-in-command, CeCe (Sara Silva) — a remodeled version of Selma Blair’s Cecile — as well as a general Greek life reckoning.

Additional main cast includes John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth.

“Cruel Intentions” premieres Nov. 21 on Prime Video.