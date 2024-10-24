‘Venom 3’ Tries to Make Box Office Lightning Strike One More Time

After doing well during the pandemic recovery period in 2021, Tom Hardy’s antihero returns to theaters in Sony’s best-performing Spidey spinoff series

Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy in "Venom: The Last Dance" (Credit: Sony)

Six years ago, Sony found a new Marvel box office hit with “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man nemesis-turned-dark-antihero who won over audiences with a level of camp that caught everyone off guard.

Now, after a successful 2021 sequel, theaters are getting the trilogy capper “Venom: The Last Dance,” which will try to follow in the steps of its predecessors and win over fans despite leaving critics unimpressed with a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score. And it’s showing once again how the franchise is the most successful IP in Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff universe, which has otherwise struggled theatrically.

At a time when many tentpole films, including the recent flop “Joker: Folie a Deux,” have seen their budgets inch higher and higher, Sony and Columbia Pictures have kept “Venom 3” to a relatively low $120 million before marketing costs.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

