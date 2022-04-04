morbius-jared-leto

Jared Leto in "Morbius" (Sony Pictures)

How the Meh Opening for ‘Morbius’ Will – or Won’t – Impact Sony’s Marvel Spinoff Plans

by | April 4, 2022 @ 3:20 PM

In an era of cinematic universes, Jared Leto’s antihero film lives in its own world
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Sony’s “Morbius” is shaping up to be neither a big box office hit or a major bomb after its $39 million opening weekend; but either way, the coming weeks for Jared Leto’s comic book vampire film likely won’t have any major ramifications for Sony’s plans with Marvel.

Though “Morbius” was one of many films delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it faces a much lower break-even point than its Marvel brethren with a reported budget of $75 million. With $84 million grossed worldwide this weekend, it’s in position to become slightly profitable.

“You can’t hit a ‘Spider-Man’ home run every time you come up to bat. Sometimes, singles or doubles are fine,” Boxoffice editor Daniel Loria said. “‘Morbius’ was a single. It did what it was supposed to do by engaging a fan base at a lower budget level than films with better known characters like ‘Venom.'”

‘Morbius’ Draws Box Office Blood With $39 Million Opening
Also Read:
‘Morbius’ Draws Box Office Blood With $39 Million Opening

But with a C+ on CinemaScore and mediocre marks from moviegoers on Postrak and Rotten Tomatoes, it’s likely that “Morbius” will have a similar box office trajectory to many tepidly received horror films, suffering a large drop as non-hardcore audiences skip the film in favor of upcoming titles like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Fantastic Beasts 3.”

In an era where every comic book movie is expected to have some connection to a future title — be it a sequel, spinoff or cinematic universe — a failed attempt to introduce a lesser-known character to a wider audience could raise questions about whether a studio’s long-term franchise plans may be altered. “Morbius” hinted at such plans to introduce its vampiric protagonist to other Marvel characters with a post-credit scene that teases a team-up with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” villain Adrian “Vulture” Toomes, played by Michael Keaton.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

"Attack on Titan" was adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

An Anime Series Is the Most In-Demand Show on Netflix | Charts

New York Times Games Chief Insists Wordle Is at No Loss for Words – at Least, Not Yet
morbius-jared-leto-2

‘Morbius’ Draws Box Office Blood With $39 Million Opening
morbius-jared-leto-image

‘Morbius’ Takes a Solid $17 Million Bite Out of Box Office on Opening Day
morbius-jared-leto-image

‘Morbius’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained: What’s Next?
Young Sheldon

Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Anchors Top-Viewed CBS Comedy Slate
morbius-jared-leto-2

‘Morbius’ Ending Explained: Bats, Man!
morbius-jared-leto-3

How to Watch ‘Morbius’: Is Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie Streaming?

Which ‘SNL’ Host Has Lassoed the Most Demand So Far This Season?
Blade

Remember When Morbius Was Almost in ‘Blade?’ (Video)

How Fuse Media Reaches Diverse Audiences: ‘We Don’t Talk to Our Viewers, They Talk to Us First’