New ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer Teases the End for Tom Hardy and the Symbiote

The third installment in Sony’s “Spider-Man”-adjacent franchise hits theaters Oct. 25

Tom Hardy in "Venom"
Tom Hardy in "Venom" (CREDIT: Sony/Marvel)
and

It seems only one thing can finally separate Eddie Brock and Venom: Venom’s creators. And he — or, it? — has found them in the newest trailer for “Venom: The Last Dance.”

The Sony threequel has been teasing the end for the deadly duo since its title was first announced, with previous trailers teasing Venom’s world coming to Eddie’s. But now we know why; apparently, the symbiotes are on the run.

His name is Knull — though Venom would prefer you don’t say his name — and Eddie/Venom have something he needs.

“As long as Venom lives, everything will end,” a voiceover warns ominously.

You can watch the full trailer for the threequel in the video above.

“We’ve come a long way, you and me,” Venom tells Eddie fondly. “But we are screwed.”

Don’t worry, the two will still get to have a few more fun times, including a trip to the casino, which proves Venom might uh, have a small gambling problem.

The film stars Tom Hardy and Chiwetel Ejiofor alongside Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Kelly Marcel directs from her own screenplay. She and Hardy co-wrote the story.

Hardy and Marcel also produced the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

“Venom: The Last Dance” hits theaters on October 25.

