Recently, Tom Hardy was voted the hardest actor to understand and we can’t disagree with that. He’s often been compared to Marlon Brando, whose method acting was dubbed “mumbling” back in the day.

Hardy is unforgettable in every role, from “Venom” to “The Dark Knight Rises,” but, you might want to watch anything he’s in with closed-captioning on. Especially because his characters are often masked, which makes things even more difficult.

Here are the movies where we had the most trouble figuring out what, exactly, his character was trying to say.

Tom Hardy in “Capone” (CREDIT: Vertical)

Capone (2020)

Hardy plays the famous gangster in his later years, when he may or may not have dementia: The feds and even his own son thinks it’s all an act. But is his drooling and nearly choking to death on carrots an act as well? Capone sometimes speaks Italian, but his most common vocal utterance throughout the movie is a dissatisfied “ehhhhh.”