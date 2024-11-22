‘Cruel Intentions’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the TV Adaptation?

“Cruel Intentions” is getting a new life in Prime Video’s TV series adaptation, which takes the twisted tale to collegiate Greek life.

Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess star as Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, respectively, step siblings who strike up a malicious deal for Lucien to seduce the VP’s daughter, Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), who Caroline sees as her ticket to make her sorority untouchable amid backlash for a controversial hazing incident.

The main characters follow closely in the footsteps of the 1999 movie, Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell transforming into Sara Silva’s CeCe Carroway. Sean Patrick Thomas also reprises his role from the movie as CeCe’s love interest, but with more of an age difference this time.

For a full breakdown of the “Cruel Intentions” cast and where you might have seen them before, see below.