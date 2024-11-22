‘Cruel Intentions’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the TV Adaptation?

“Cruel Intentions” is getting a new life in Prime Video’s TV series adaptation, which takes the twisted tale to collegiate Greek life.
Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess star as Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, respectively, step siblings who strike up a malicious deal for Lucien to seduce the VP’s daughter, Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), who Caroline sees as her ticket to make her sorority untouchable amid backlash for a controversial hazing incident.
The main characters follow closely in the footsteps of the 1999 movie, Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell transforming into Sara Silva’s CeCe Carroway. Sean Patrick Thomas also reprises his role from the movie as CeCe’s love interest, but with more of an age difference this time.
For a full breakdown of the “Cruel Intentions” cast and where you might have seen them before, see below.
Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil
Sarah Catherine Hook stars as Caroline Merteuil, the president of the Delta Phi Pi sorority at Manchester College who has a way of getting exactly everything she wants — except for maybe her step brother, Lucien. Caroline is an updated take on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil from the “Cruel Intentions” movie.
Hook can be seen in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “First Kill” and “American Crime Story.” She will also be featured in the upcoming third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”
Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont
Zac Burgess stars as Lucien Belmont, Caroline’s step brother who is universally known as the campus’ resident womanizer. Lucien is the TV show’s version of Ryan Phillippe’s Sebastian Valmont.
Burgess can be seen in “Boy Swallows Universe,” “One Night” and “Totally Completely Fine.”
Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway
Sara Silva stars as CeCe Carroway, Caroline’s deputy for all things Delta Phi Pi, who has a little fun of her own when she develops a crush on her professor. CeCe is based on the movie’s Cecile Caldwell, played by Selma Blair.
You might have seen Carroway in “The Boys,” “Sleepaway Slasher,” “The Brink Of” or “American Horror Stories.”
Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover
Savannah Lee Smith plays Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States whom Caroline is desperate to have join her sorority, and Lucien is desperate to seduce. She is an updated take on Reese Witherspoon’s Annette Hargrove.
Smith has roles in Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, as well as “Murder at the Murder Mystery Party” and “Drunk, Driving and 17.”
John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell
John Harlan Kim plays Blaise Powell, an executive member of the leading fraternity on campus, which Lucien is also in and frequently partners up with Caroline and CeCe’s sorority. He’s in a situationship with Scott, and has some secrets of his own to hide.
Kim can be seen in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “9-1-1,” “The Librarians,” “The Little Things” and “Purple Hearts.”
Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell
Khobe Clarke stars as Scott Russell, a newcomer to the fraternity who, despite being the victim of a hazing incident, is rather happy-go-lucky about his Greek life experience. He struggles to come to terms with his sexuality despite consistently hooking up with Blaise.
You might recognize Clarke from “Yellowjackets,” “Firefly Lane” or “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.”
Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth
Brooke Lena Johnson plays Beatrice Worth, a student at Manchester College who is determined to expose the injustices of Greek Life. She recruits Annie to her cause.
Johnson can be seen in “You,” “The Crying Dead,” “South of Hell” and “Whisper Me Home.”
Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick
Sean Patrick Thomas plays Professor Hank Chadwick, a professor at Manchester College who reluctantly agrees to let CeCe be his TA and the pair develop a special bond.
Thomas can be seen in the original “Cruel Intentions” movie, where he played the love interest of Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell. He has also had roles in “Gen V,” “Till,” “Save the Last Dance” and “Reasonable Doubt,” among others.