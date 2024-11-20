Where to Watch the New ‘Cruel Intentions’ TV Series

“Cruel Intentions” is returning to screens with a new TV reboot from the producers of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Gossip Girl.”

In Prime Video’s TV adaptation, “Cruel Intentions” moves from high school to collegiate Greek Life as the series follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university.

Sarah Catherine Hook stars in “Cruel Intentions” as Caroline Merteuil and Zac Burgess plays Lucien Belmont — updated version of the iconic characters played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe in the original movie, respectively. Savannah Lee Smith stars as Annie Grover, the role played by Reese Witherspoon, while Sara Silva plays Cece Carroway, who was played by Selma Blair in the O.G. movie.

Additional cast members include John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas and Brooke Lena Johnson.

Keep on reading to find out when “Cruel Intentions” premieres and when the rest of the season comes out.

Where Is ‘Cruel Intentions’ Streaming?

“Cruel Intentions” is available to watch on Amazon’s streaming platform, Prcime Video.

When Does ‘Cruel Intentions’ Premiere?

The TV reboot premieres Thursday, Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

Do New Episodes Drop Weekly or All at Once?

All eight episodes of “Cruel Intentions” will begin streaming Thursday, Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

Has ‘Cruel Intentions’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Prime Video has not yet renewed “Cruel Intentions” for a second season.

Watch the ‘Cruel Intentions’ Trailer: