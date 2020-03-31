The CW has finalized its summer premiere dates for “Burden of Truth,” “Bulletproof,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion.”

“Masters of Illusion” is up first, premiering its new season on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Next is “Burden of Truth,” which has its third-season premiere on Thursday, May 21, at 8 p.m. before a new episode of “In the Dark.” Season 2 of “Bulletproof” follows on Wednesday, June 17, at 9 p.m., and a new season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” premieres Monday, June 22, at 9 p.m. after “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

When Season 3 of “Burden of Truth” begins, “Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm – Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt,” according to The CW.

Also Read: The CW Shuffles 'Stargirl' Debut, 'In the Dark' Return to Fill Scheduling Holes Due to Production Shutdown

The network describes “Bulletproof” as following “two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’) and Pike (Ashley Walters, ‘Top Boy’) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common – they are cool, smart and unapologetically street-wise and tough. But even more, they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other.”

“Masters of Illusion” is hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) and features cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers doing magic.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is an hourlong magic competition series on which aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best tricks in front of famed-duo Penn & Teller, who try to figure out the secrets of the trick. If the amateur magician fools them, they win the right to perform with the duo at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Also Read: 'Supernatural' Showrunner Says New Episodes of Final Season Won't Air 'for Awhile' After Tonight

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, May 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Special Original Episode)

Thursday, May 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. IN THE DARK (Original Episode)

Wednesday, June 17

9:00-10:00 p.m. BULLETPROOF (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 22

8:00-8:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)