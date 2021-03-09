‘Da Vinci Code’ Sequel Series ‘Langdon’ Moves From NBC to Peacock

Peacock has given a series order to the “Da Vinci Code” follow-up series “Dan Brown’s Langdon,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

Originally developed as a pilot at NBC, the series stars “Succession’s” Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon, the character previously played by Tom Hanks in the big-screen adaptations of author Dan Brown’s novel series.

The TV series from writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie is based on Brown’s “The Lost Symbol,” and follows the early adventures of the famed Harvard symbologist. After his mentor is kidnapped, Langdon finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles before the CIA forces him onto a task force, where he uncovers a chilling conspiracy. Valorie Curry (“Blair Witch”), Sumalee Montano (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Rick Gonzalez (“Arrow”), Eddie Izzard (“Ocean’s Thirteen”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”) also star.

“The Lost Symbol,” published in 2009, is the third in Brown’s Robert Langdon series, following “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” Brown said in a statement. “We’ve all wanted to make ‘The Lost Symbol’ for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

The series hails from CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series, with Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp also executive producing.