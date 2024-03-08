‘Damsel’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

Millie Bobby Brown takes on a totally different monster in her latest feature film, “Damsel” for Netflix. Rather than the Demogorgon or Mindflayer, this time she’s fighting an enraged mother dragon rightfully remains angry at the rulers of the Kingdom of Aurea because of something the king did long ago to her. She made the King pay his price by sacrificing his three daughters, but she exacted the tradition to pass from generation to generation, which is where Elodie comes in.

Because her village faces a decline in quality of life, Elodie accepts her father’s arrangement of marriage for her to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson), son of Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) who rules Aurea. Elodie hopes for romance in her marriage, but the final result is as far from that as it could get. Some of her family members fall for the fantastic facade that is Aurea, while others suspect that something more sinister is at work behind the wealthy walls.

Here are the cast and characters in “Damsel”: