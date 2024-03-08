‘Damsel’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

Millie Bobby Brown takes on a totally different monster in her latest feature film, “Damsel” for Netflix. Rather than the Demogorgon or Mindflayer, this time she’s fighting an enraged mother dragon rightfully remains angry at the rulers of the Kingdom of Aurea because of something the king did long ago to her. She made the King pay his price by sacrificing his three daughters, but she exacted the tradition to pass from generation to generation, which is where Elodie comes in.
Because her village faces a decline in quality of life, Elodie accepts her father’s arrangement of marriage for her to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson), son of Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) who rules Aurea. Elodie hopes for romance in her marriage, but the final result is as far from that as it could get. Some of her family members fall for the fantastic facade that is Aurea, while others suspect that something more sinister is at work behind the wealthy walls.
Here are the cast and characters in “Damsel”:
Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown)
Princess Elodie hails from a small village where resources are lacking, and her father arranges a marriage between her and Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) to make a large sum and help get his community back on track. Elodie willingly makes the sacrifice for her people, but it turns out she doesn’t get what she was told she would as she is sacrificed to a furious dragon with decades of rage.
Millie Bobby Brown is most well-known for playing Eleven, a young woman with otherworldly powers, on “Stranger Things.” She also starred in and produced both “Enola Holmes” films for Netflix, playing the titular young detective in each.
Floria (Brooke Carter)
Floria adores Elodie. She dreams big for her older sister, and when the whole family gets to visit the castle and Elodie’s supposed future home, she can’t help but swoon. Brooke Carter appeared as Irina Zubov in “The Peripheral,” Georgina in “The Irregulars” and Clara in “The Alienist.”
Lord Bayford (Ray Winstone)
Lord Bayford arranges Elodie’s marriage to Prince Henry with a red-robed woman. He accompanies his eldest daughter to her future home, the Kingdom of Aurea. Like Elodie, he makes a sacrifice for their village, giving up his daughter in marriage to someone he knows very little about. Ray Winstone is known for playing Gal in “Sexy Beast” (2000), Mr. French in “The Departed” (2006), Teague in “Cold Mountain” (2003) and Beowulf in “Beowulf” (2007).
Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett)
Lady Bayford is Elodie and Floria’s stepmother, but she still treats them like her own daughters. It’s her mother’s intuition that first signals something might be off about Elodie’s new relatives-in-law.
Angela Bassett is known for her roles as Queen Ramonda in the “Black Panther” films, Lornette ‘Mace’ Mason in “Strange Days” (1995) and Rachel Constantine in “Contact” (1997). She also stars as Athena Grant in “9-1-1.”
Prince Henry (Nick Robinson)
Prince Henry, though handsome, does not have very much agency in this flip-flopped non-fairytale. He tries to get to know Elodie before their wedding, but he ultimately is the one that “sweeps her off her feet” only to throw her over the edge of the ridge after their nuptials and leave her to fend for herself against the dragon.
Nick Robinson is known for his portrayal of Simon Spier in “Love, Simon” (2016), Zach in “Jurassic World” (2015), Olly in “Everything, Everything” (2017) and Sean Boyd in the television series “Maid” alongside Margaret Qualley.
Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright)
Queen Isabelle is the brains behind the operation that is Henry and Elodie’s wedding. She confers with the red-robed women and leads the three rituals that honor the kingdom. She sacrifices Elodie to the dragon because of the village’s long history with the beast. Robin Wright is known for playing Jenny Curran in “Forrest Gump” (1994), the titular woman in “The Princess Bride” (1987) and Claire Underwood in “House of Cards.” She also portrayed Wealthow in “Beowulf” (2007).
