Fox News’ Dan Bongino Does Mid-Taping Battle With ‘Freakin’ Fly’ (Video)

A bug interrupted the filming of Bongino’s ”Unfiltered“ program

| September 15, 2021 @ 10:06 AM
Fox News’ Dan Bongino added to the growing catalogue of recorded taping mishaps this week when he shared a video of himself swatting away a “bastard” fly.

The “Unfiltered” host aired a montage of his bug battle Saturday and crossposted it to social media. He warned viewers that “during commercial breaks, things happen” and the clips included “gruesome violence.”

Also Read:
Geraldo Rivera’s Spat With Dan Bongino Spills Onto Twitter: He’s ‘Full of S–t’

The clips showed him saying he was going to “kill this freakin’ fly,” calling it a “little bastard” and questioning whether it was “a far-left fly” or “a Biden bug.” He said he was “ready to fumigate the whole house with deadly chemicals just to kill these things, just to prove a point.”

Bongino is neither the first host to face technical difficulties — especially while working and broadcasting from home, as so many have done during the coronavirus pandemic — nor the first public figure to deal specifically with bugs while cameras were rolling. Former vice president Mike Pence was infamously besieged by a fly during a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris last year and earlier this year, CNN’s Manu Raju had a cicada climb into his collar while he set up a shot.

Bongino’s ire is usually reserved for entities outside of the insect world. He launched his own news aggregator two years ago to compete with Matt Drudge’s powerhouse Drudge Report, has been a vocal critic of Twitter and what he sees as the platform’s censorship of conservative voices and has even gone after Fox News and his own colleagues, like Geraldo Rivera.