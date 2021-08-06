Geraldo Rivera’s Spat With Dan Bongino Spills Onto Twitter: He’s ‘Full of S–t’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera took his spat with Dan Bongino from “Hannity” Thursday night to Twitter Friday morning.

“Tuesday #Florida suffered over 17,000 new Covid cases; on Wednesday another 17,000 new cases.

I was right. @dbongino-as usual-was full of sh–. And he owes me a $1000. Speaking of bullsh–, popular #GovRonDeSantis better stop gaslighting & pay attention to his afflicted state,” the correspondent at large wrote.

The expletives were a step up in intensity following Thursday’s on-air brawl, during which Rivera said Bongino is “full of crap.”

When the topic turned to Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ resistance to COVID-19 regulations on Thursday night’s “Hannity,” Bongino said, “Geraldo doesn’t know about Ron DeSantis. He doesn’t know the numbers. I live here …”

Rivera interrupted, saying, “What do you mean, I don’t — I just looked at the numbers. Google it, man! Google it! Oh, you are so full of crap. You are so full of crap. You are so full of it, you know. That’s why I hate going on with you.”

At the same time, Bongino said, “It’s not my fault that you don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not my fault that you never research anything before you come on the air. Folks, please look it up to prove how silly this guy is.”

Host Sean Hannity had to intervene to get the program back on track.

COVID-19 has been a hot topic on Fox News for months, of course, but after an uptick in discussion of vaccines and their benefits on the channel in recent weeks, the amount of the network’s viewers who say they won’t get vaccinated fell to an all-time low of 27%, according to Morning Consult.