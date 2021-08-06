Fox News Brawl: Geraldo Rivera Calls Dan Bongino ‘So Full of Crap’ on Air (Video)

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino got into a tiff Thursday night while discussing COVID-19 safety measures on “Hannity.”

When the topic turned to Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ resistance to regulations, Bongino said, “Geraldo doesn’t know about Ron DeSantis. He doesn’t know the numbers. I live here …”

Rivera, a correspondent at large, interrupted, saying, “What do you mean, I don’t — I just looked at the numbers. Google it, man! Google it! Oh, you are so full of crap. You are so full of crap. You are so full of it, you know. That’s why I hate going on with you.”

Rivera also said something that involved the words “cheap shot” and “back-stabbing,” but it was hard to make out the precise phrasing as Bongino, who hosts a weekend show on the network, was saying this at the same time: “It’s not my fault that you don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s not my fault that you never research anything before you come on the air. Folks, please look it up to prove how silly this guy is.”

Host Sean Hannity had to break up the fight just as Bongino was urging viewers to research Florida. Recent reports on Florida show that DeSantis’ approval rating is down to 43.7% as Delta variant cases have surged in the state.

Here are some other relevant polling findings: After an uptick in discussion of vaccines and their benefits on Fox News in recent weeks, the amount of the network’s viewers who say they won’t get vaccinated fell to 27%, according to Morning Consult.

