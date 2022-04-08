“Dancing with the Stars” has a new home on Disney+. The ABC stalwart will be departing the network for the streamer after 16 seasons, beginning with the upcoming season.

The popular ballroom dancing competition series has received a two-year pickup to stream exclusively on Disney+. It is the first live series to debut on the service.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution, said in a statement. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment for Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” Valerie Bruce, general manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles productions, said in a statement.

The move to Disney+ is happening in part because NFL football is set to replace “Dancing with the Stars” during primetime on ABC this fall. The network will simulcast many games that are airing on ESPN+.

“Dancing with the Stars” first premiered on ABC in 2005. It has remained in the Monday night primetime slot for 15 years.