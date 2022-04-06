HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds on to its No. 1 spot for its second consecutive week

There was a major shakeup in this week’s top breakout shows chart. Five of this week’s top 10 breakout series are new to the ranking, including Disney+’s Marvel series “Moon Knight” in the No. 4 spot.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Moon Knight,” which premiered on March 30 and stars Oscar Isaac in the title role, looks poised to eventually take the top spot — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett” only recently fell to second place and “Moon Knight” seems likely to continue the platform’s string of chart-toppers from its major franchises.

The big winner this week was Apple TV+. Three new series in this week’s top 10 are from the platform. The WeWork drama “WeCrashed” rose into the top halfway through its season, surpassing another “tech crash” drama, Hulu’s Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos series “The Dropout,” which fell out of the list this week.

Two other Apple TV+ originals were among the most in-demand new series this week. Futuristic workplace drama “Severance” jumped into the 10th spot ahead of its final two episodes. “Pachinko,” which is based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and follows the lives of a Korean family that immigrates to Japan, had a strong premiere on March 25, vaulting it onto ninth place this week.

10 most in-demand breakout series, U.S., March 26-April 1, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

With 19.4 times the average series demand, “Halo” from Paramount+ exceeded the demand for all three new series from Apple TV+. This show is one of several recent series drawing inspiration from video game IP. Only in its second week, “Halo” still has room to grow its demand further.

HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death,” extended its run at the top of the chart for another week after unseating “The Book of Boba Fett” last week. It not only ranked first for another week, but managed to grow its demand by 15% and reach an impressive 39.4 times the average series demand. This is a testament to the show continuing to find new audiences even after its finale.