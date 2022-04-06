Moon Knight Episode 3

Marvel Studios

Disney+’s ‘Moon Knight’ Makes Big Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | April 6, 2022 @ 1:24 PM

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds on to its No. 1 spot for its second consecutive week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

There was a major shakeup in this week’s top breakout shows chart. Five of this week’s top 10 breakout series are new to the ranking, including Disney+’s Marvel series “Moon Knight” in the No. 4 spot.

Become a member to read more.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC. He can be reached at jethro.nededog@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @therealjethro.

