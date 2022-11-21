‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Shangela on Colorado Mass Shooting: ‘An Attack on the LGBTQ Community Cannot Be Supported’

On Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale, drag queen Shangela, who was one of the final four couples competing for the Mirrorball trophy, addressed the mass shooting over the weekend at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left 5 dead and 13 injured.

“The emotions have been heavy because there’s a lot going on in the world, in our country.” She called the attack at Club Q “a horrible tragedy.” The venue had just hosted a drag show when shooter Anderson Aldrich began his deadly assault.

“Baby, let me tell you, an attack on the LGBTQ community cannot be supported, cannot be loved. This moment right here is about sharing more love and less hate and hopefully we can start celebrating each other’s differences and not being divided. Our hearts and condolences go out to everyone whose lives were lost, who was affected. But just know, there is hope, baby.”

Aldrich is facing five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, CNN reported on Monday.



