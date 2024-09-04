Meet the Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 | Photos

The full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 was announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

Ahead of the official cast announcement, professional dancer Witney Carson announced her return to the ballroom. Olympic standout Stephen Nedoroscik, more commonly known as “pommel horse guy,” was also previously revealed to be part of the cast.

A few ABC favorites from “The Bachelor” franchises will be joining the 33rd season, along with other athletes, Hollywood stars and reality stars.

Keep reading for the entire cast list and which professional dancer they’ve been assigned:

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola attends FOX’s ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champion will be paired with professional dancer Witney Carson, who won the mirrorball with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum and now co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. The Patriots wide receiver, who was a fan favorite of Tom Brady’s, was recently inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Hall of Fame in 2024. Amendola retired from the NFL in 2021.

Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey is seen arriving at an immigration hearing on June 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The con artist and New York City socialite rose to fame after the release of her 2022 Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna.” In 2022 Delvey was moved from prison to house arrest. Though the socialite is still on house arrest, authorities have made an exception for “Dancing With the Stars.” Delvey will make her dance floor debut alongside first-time pro Ezra Sosa.

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei attends the 2024 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis Theater on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old is best known for capturing the hearts of America on season 28 of “The Bachelor.” The tennis pro is still engaged to his fiancée from the season Kelsey Anderson. Graziadei is partnered with two-time Mirrorball champion Jenna Johnson.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard visits SiriusXM Studios on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Howard is an NBA Champion, eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team member, five-time All-Defensive Team member and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He has played in the league for 19 years and holds the record for having the most dunks in NBA history. The NBA Champ will be partners with Daniella Karagach. She’s been successful with tall partners before, even winning the mirrorball with NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Chandler Kinney

Chandler Kinney attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chandler is an actress, best known for her roles on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” She also plays Willa in the Disney Channel musical film franchise “Zombies.” Chandler trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy, so she is ready to hit the ballroom floor with partner Brandon Armstrong this fall.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher #2 of Team United States celebrates following victory during the Women’s Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Olympic rugby bronze medalist and TikTok sensation will bring her talents to the ballroom this fall with partner Alan Bersten. She has gained popularity for sharing her authentic and witty personality on social media. The viral sensation shares her journey as a professional female athlete to help grow the game of women’s rugby and promote body positivity.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader attends Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

The model and covergirl made her debut in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In May 2024, she was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend and featured on the cover of the magazine for the second time in celebration of the magazine’s 60th anniversary. Nader will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko this season.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Olympic athlete Stephen Nedoroscik (CREDIT: John Cheng)

Stephen Nedoroscik, who became known as “Pommel Horse Guy” during the Paris Olympics, was the first celebrity cast member revealed for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 33. Nedoroscik will be partnered with last year’s standout pro Rylee Arnold. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Nedoroscik helped the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team secure their first team medal in 16 years. He also won an individual bronze medal on the pommel horse.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks attends Charles Oakley Foundation Presents The Black Tie Gala Fundraising Event on August 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

Parks is a reality star, best known for her appearances on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Ultimate Girls Trip” and four-time Emmy-nominated series, “The Traitors.” Outside of reality, Parks practices law in the areas of entertainment, intellectual property rights, and civil and criminal litigation. Parks will be partners with two-time Mirrorball Champion Val Chmerkovskiy.

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Princess Love” at The Colony Theatre Company on July 29, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for King Richard Productions)

The Academy Award nominee will be showing off his dance moves with partner Britt Stewart. The actor is best known for his performances in “King of the Gypsies” and “Righteous Gemstones.” He has also appeared in several music videos The Killers and Keaton Simons to Mariah Carey and Rihanna.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show “Beverly Hills 90210,” which she also executive produced. Since then she has gone on to executive produce and star in several reality shows “Tori and Dean,” “sTORIbook Weddings,” “True Tori,” HGTV’s “Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever” and “At Home With Tori.” Spelling is also a five-time New York Times bestselling author. She will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

Jenn Tran

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran (Disney/Ramona Rosales)

“The Bachelorette” herself will be making her way to the ballroom off the heels of her season finale Tuesday. The star will be following in the footsteps of several Bachelor Nation celebs, including Gabby Windey, Matt James, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka and Trista Sutter. After a vulnerable finale, Tran will show more of her true self on the dance floor with partner Sasha Farber.

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson attends the 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)

Sitcom and movie actor will make his dancing debut on “Dancing With the Stars” with partner Emma Slater. The actor is best known as iconic TV dad from the sitcom “Family Matters” and Al Powell in “Die Hard” and “Die Hard 2.”