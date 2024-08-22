‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik Is First Celeb to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

Stephen Nedoroscik, who became known as “Pommel Horse Guy” during the Paris Olympics, is the first celebrity cast member revealed for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 33. The announcement was made Thursday morning on “Good Morning America.”

The 25-year-old gymnast, who only competed in one category at the games, won an individual bronze medal and helping he U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team win their first team medal — also bronze — in 16 years

While social media users speculated that Nedoroscik was napping before his event, the athlete later explained to Jimmy Fallon that he was “visualizing” what he needed to do.

The rest of the DWTS cast will be announced later, ABC said in its press release.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as co-hosts of the reality competition with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also set for Season 33.

Per ABC, “Nedoroscik is a passionate advocate for men’s gymnastics and works to raise awareness for the sport. He is also dedicated to supporting individuals with low vision, using his platform to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the gymnastics community and beyond.”

Past Olympians who competed on DWTS include fellow Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles (Season 24) Suni Lee (Season 30) and Mary Lou Retton (Season 27), as well as swimmer Ryan Lochte (Season 23), speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno (Season 15) and figure skaters Kristi Yamaguchi (who won Season 6) and Johnny Weir (Season 29).

An all-athlete edition in 2018 featured figure skaters Mirai Nagasu, Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon, as well as former Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle and Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 premieres Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. EDT, simulcasting live on ABC and Disney+ with next-day viewing on Hulu

The long-running show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.