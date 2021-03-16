Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan Set as ‘SNL’ Hosts for April

Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will make their “Saturday Night Live” hosting debuts next month, continuing the NBC comedy’s string of first-time emcees in its 46th season.

Kaluuya will host the April 3 show with musical guest St. Vincent, while Mulligan goes the following week on April 10 with Kid Cudi, who has somehow never performed on the long-running series before.

“SNL” returns on March 27 with Maya Rudolph as host (so expect to see her impression of VP Kamala Harris) and Jack Harlow as the musical guest. That will also be Harlow’s first time on the Studio 8H stage.

Kaluuya and Mulligan both expect to be major winners come Oscar night on April 25. Kaluuya, who already won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Black Panther founder Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” is up for Best Supporting Actor Oscar as well. He’ll face co-star LaKeith Stanfield in that category. Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Cassie Thomas in “Promising Young Woman.”

Both films are also up for Best Picture

St. Vincent will be making her second appearance as a musical guest.

“SNL’s” other first-time hosts this year include John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Nick Jonas and Rege-Jean Page.