Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd

Danny Masterson’s “grapes and wine” farm is the primary source of his income, which is still considered “stable” despite monthly lawyer bills, credit card payments and a mortgage, according to a document prepared by his parole officer.

The “That ’70s Show” star was convicted of raping two women and sentenced earlier this month to 30 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge. Before that hearing, his interim probation officer prepared a document recommending state prison that included the details about his life and finances that was obtained by journalist Meghan Cuniff and published Wednesday on the Scientology blog Underground Bunker.

“The defendant reported he is an actor and producer,” the document reads. “He related he began acting and modeling at age four. However, he noted he last worked as an actor/producer in 2018. He added he started a farm in 2018 and continues to earn income from the farm.”

Masterson’s longtime wife, the actress Bijou Phillips, wrote in her plea with the sentencing judge that after her husband was first accused in 2017, he worked furiously to plant “6,000 vines” and learn the wine business, presumably so his family would be taken care of in any eventuality. Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced, but that was largely viewed as a move to protect their shared assets.

“He toiled long days on the land to make it profitable for our family,” Phillips wrote in the letter, one of many speaking to Masterson’s character in hopes of a lenient sentence (which did not materialize; Masterson was sentenced to the available maximum).

“The defendant noted the farm produces grapes and wine,” the pre-sentencing probation report reads. “The defendant was uncertain of his monthly income. He said he would have to consult with his financial manager and review financial records.”

The probation officer listed his income as “stable,” with the farm as the primary source, though no amounts were listed. “Acting residuals” were listed as a secondary income source.

Assets listed included the ranch, which Phillips said is in the Santa Ynez Valley (were the movie “Sideways” takes place); the farm, investments and three vehicles. Listed liabilities include “lawyer bills, mortgage, credit cards.”

“[Masterson] related he earns income from his farm and he receives residuals from his time working as an actor,” the officer wrote. “He was unable to provide exact figures regarding his major assets and liability. He reported his financial status is stable, and he continues to provide financial support for his family.”

The probation officer said they interviewed Masterson on Aug. 31 at the Los Angeles County jail, where he “related his primary concern is the impact the current matter has had upon his family. He noted his wife [redacted] and he desires to be with her to help raise their child.”

The officer’s final evaluation of Masterson, which included a detailed description of the crimes for which he was convicted, described him as “a 47-year-old male with no known prior criminal record.”

“In the current matter, he has been convicted of raping two female victims,” it continued. “According to statements by victim Jane Doe #1, the defendant used force and violence upon her and choked her until she became unconscious. It should also be noted both victims believe they were drugged by the defendant and became unconscious prior to being raped. The allegations made by the victims are troubling and warrant concern for public safety.

“It appears the defendant violated the victims’ trust and likely caused them to suffer severe emotional damage. The defendant must be held accountable for his actions, and sanctions should be ordered to protect the community. To the defendant’s credit, he has no prior record of criminal conduct, strong community ties, and a stable lifestyle. In addition, he provided numerous reference letters regarding his good character. Nevertheless, as charged, the defendant is ineligible for probation. Furthermore, the defendant is viewed as unsuitable for probation based upon the severity of the current offense, the vulnerability of the victims, and the potential threat to the public safety.”