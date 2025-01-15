‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Trailer Resurrects Marvel’s Netflix Hero

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) return in the first teaser trailer for “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series that resurrects the characters from Marvel’s Netflix series on Disney+.

The trailer is framed by a sit-down between Murdock and Fisk, the latter of whom is now Mayor of New York City. “It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Fisk tells Murdock as the relationship is more frenemy than adversarial (at least for now).

The trailer also goes heavy on the hard-hitting action for which the three seasons of the Netflix show were known, while also bringing Jon Bernthal’s Punisher into the fold. How many of Marvel’s Netflix characters will appear in “Born Again” is uncertain but the show looks aimed to soft-reboot that initiative under the Disney+ banner.

The new show will debut on Disney+ on Mar. 4.

Cox’s Daredevil first debuted in the “Daredevil” series on Netflix, also popping up in crossovers with other series in the street-level superhero series Marvel launched on the platform. While it was at one time believed that those shows wouldn’t be connected with the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, they’ve found a new life with Cox returning in the multiverse-spanning “Spider-Man: No Way Home” before coming to Disney+ in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” as a love interest for the show’s Jennifer Walters, as well as in “Echo.”

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer with heightened abilities, fights for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political aspirations in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

After production on a planned 15-episode first season had gotten underway, Marvel overhauled “Born Again,” releasing the original writers and directors and making the show more serialized and more closely connected to the Netflix series. Those 15 episodes will now roll out in two seasons — Season 1 consists of nine episodes.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, featuring Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal reprising his role from the Netflix shows that sparked this spin-off.

The showrunner of “Daredevil: Born Again” is Dario Scardapane. The show is directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff. and David Boyd. The show is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.