Daveed Diggs Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 5 as Series Regular 

Daveed Diggs is joining the world of “The Boys” as a series regular in Prime Video series’ fifth and final season. Details on Diggs’ role are being kept under wraps.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel series where the superheroes are the bad guys, “The Boys” is set in a world in which a substance can turn people into superheroes. As such, a legion of corporate-backed celebrity supes enacts their own sense of justice while posing for cameras and covertly doing wet work for the government — kind of like an evil Avengers. The show follows a group of regular humans who work to bring the superheroes down.

“The Boys” is executive produced by Ennis, Robertson, showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television produced the series with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Diggs, who is best known for originating the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” received a Tony and Grammy in 2016 for his stage performance, in addition to a 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Disney+ version.

He was most recently seen in the historical drama “Nickel Boys,” which is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2019 novel, starring opposite Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. The film, which will have a limited theatrical release by Amazon MGM Studios on Oct. 25, follows two African American boys who are sent to an abusive reform school called the Nickel Academy in 1960s Florida. It is inspired by the historic reform school in Florida called the Dozier School for Boys, which was notorious for its abusive treatment of students.

Other credits include AMC’s “Snowpiercer,” Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” AppleTV+’s “Extrapolations,” “Central Park” and “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Disney+’s “The Crossover,” Pixar’s “Soul,” Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” Netflix’s “Velvet Buzzsaw,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” Fox’s “Ferdinand” and “Bob’s Burgers,” ABC’s “black-ish,” HBO’s “Tour De Pharmacy” and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.”

Additionally, Diggs recently wrapped production on Searchlight’s “In the Blink of an Eye,” starring opposite Kate McKinnon and Rashida Jones, as well as an upcoming film in which he will star opposite Josh Gad, Alexandra Daddario and Ashley Park.

Outside of acting, he served as co-creator, co-executive producer and writer of Starz’s “Blindspotting” and executive produced ABC’s “The Mayor” and a variety of digital shorts for ESPN.