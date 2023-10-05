David Beckham put his wife, Victoria, on blast for telling cameras during their new Netflix docuseries “Beckham” that she grew up “working class.”

“Be honest!” he goaded, peeking his head in from the other room, adding: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

In the four-part series, the soccer star and the Spice Girl open up about the origin of their romance. And in Episode 1 — titled “The Kick” — the two have a mild back-and-forth over Victoria’s account of her family’s wealth while she was growing up. At the time, Victoria — who was known in her legendary girl group as Posh Spice — was explaining what attracted her to Beckham, mentioning that she would attend his games just to “see” him.

“I think, also, we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard,” she said. “We’re very working class.”

Her words apparently prompted Beckham to step in and correct his wife.

“Be honest,” Beckham said.

“I am being honest,” she replied.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” Beckham questioned.

Victoria then said that the answer isn’t “simple” and that “it depends.” But Beckham persisted, repeating the question to her.

Eventually, Victoria revealed that her father drove a luxury vehicle. “OK, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Victoria admitted.

“Thank you,” Beckham said, closing the door for her to continue.

The clip went viral across social media on Thursday, with the official Netflix account for X even posting it, writing, “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Victoria.”

The Beckhams tied the knot in 1999 after they met at a soccer game in 1997. They eventually became one of pop culture’s most well-known celebrity couples. They have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

“Beckham” dropped on Netflix on Oct. 4.