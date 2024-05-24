Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Take Credit For Their Relationship in Dueling Talk Show Interviews | Video

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson took to Jimmy Fallon while Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explained his role on “The Pat McAfee Show”

A man on a football field embraces a woman on the field. He wears a red jersey while she wears a black top. They are surrounded by members of the media and others in front of a large crowd.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Has Taylor Swift released her friends from their NDAs when it comes to sharing more about how she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got together? That’s the vibe on Thursday’s talk shows, as guests on both “The Tonight Show” and “The Pat McAfee Show” talked about how they helped the music-sports superstar couple come together.

NFL commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson talked with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” about their piece in putting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together. They were on the show promoting their popular podcast, “Calm Down.”

Andrews explained that she and Thompson had covered Kelce as sports broadcasters and had become friendly with him, including spending time with him on the golf course. Andrews said that after the Chiefs tight end went on the podcast he does with his brother, “New Heights,” to let his crush on the current queen of pop be known, both Andrews and Thompson started to spread the idea themselves.

“We just started talking about it on our podcast, saying ‘Taylor, do this for America. Date him!’” Andrews exclaimed. “I mean, the guy, he’s not ugly by any means.”

She also spoke enthusiastically about Kelce appearing in an “NFL Gives Back” sketch on “SNL,” where he and other players would lift “women whose boyfriends can’t pick them up.”

“We were advocating early on,” Thompson added. “And he was very sweet, and he commented, and he was like, ‘I owe you guys, big time.’ So then, of course, everyone gives us credit. We, we’ll take the credit, but I just love both of them, and I’m so happy to see them happy.”

Over on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, Patrick Mahomes did an interview recorded the day before in which he shared his own role in willing Kelce and Swift together: taking Travis to his first Taylor concert.

As the story goes, Kelce had brought a friendship bracelet he was hoping to give Swift either before or after the show — with his phone number on it. While that didn’t go down at the concert, Kelce going public with the story helped make their love a reality. Watch Kelce tell the story here on a July 2023 episode of his show:

Mahomes shared enthusiasm for the relationship, telling McAfee, “We enjoy it. It’s been a fun run.”

“I’d like to take some of the credit: I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert, when the friendship bracelet was — he was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker,” Mahomes said.

“I had some input in there as well,” Mahomes continued. “I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man — he does it, and he’s a great dude, and I’m glad that it’s all worked out for the best.”

Host and former player McAfee quipped, “Potentially going to be the greatest football player of all time, greatest matchmaker of all time, maybe? I mean, there’s a chance!”

Watch both interviews in the videos above.

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

