Nearly seven years ago, founder Brian Verne and chief content officer Mack Sovereign launched Wave Sports and Entertainment, a media company focused on building the brands and social media presence of athletes and other prominent sports personalities.

The firm, which produces original programming with commentary, expert analysis and behind-the-scenes stories about the players and events that are shaping the world of sports, serves over 130 million highly engaged fans globally. In addition to its original programming, Wave partners with over 100 rights holders and sports properties to provide always-on programming to followers of the largest and most engaged social communities on the internet.