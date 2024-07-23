David Letterman’s Presidential Fundraiser Will Still Happen, But With Kamala Harris’ Husband Instead

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will take on some of Dr. Jill Biden’s first lady duties next week when he headlines two fundraisers at which she was initially scheduled to speak.

President Joe Biden’s wife was set to speak at a presidential fundraiser hosted by David Letterman in Vineyard Haven, Mass., next Tuesday. She was then scheduled for another event in Yarmouth, Maine, on July 31. However, leaked invitations appear to show that Emhoff will instead be taking her place.

The invitation change comes just days after Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee in the process.

According to media reports, the Harris campaign is also looking to reschedule three or more other fundraisers Biden was supposed to hold in California and Colorado this coming weekend.

It is currently unclear if the Bidens will still attend any of these upcoming events.