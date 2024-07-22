Kamala Harris Praises Joe Biden in First Speech Since Withdrawal: ‘Deeply Grateful for His Service to Our Nation’

Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden’s leadership from the White House Lawn on Monday, her first public appearance since Biden announced he would withdraw from the Democratic Party nomination.

“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” Harris said. “Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

Harris was already scheduled to make the address at the White House to honor the NCAA championship teams from the 2023-24 season.

“Our President, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today,” Harris said. “He’s feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road.”

The Vice President recounted how she first came to know Biden, through his son Beau.

“Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is,” Harris continued. “The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president, his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart and his love, deep love of our country.”

Since Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday, many within the Democratic Party have rallied behind Harris, including an endorsement from Biden himself.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote on social media. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In response to the endorsement, Harris said she intends to “earn and win” the nomination for the 2024 election.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris said.