Kamala Harris Says She Intends to ‘Earn and Win This Nomination’ After Biden Drops Out of Race

Vice President Kamala Harris said she intends to “earn and win” the Democratic Party’s nomination for president after Joe Biden announced his attention to drop out of the race earlier on Sunday.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Harris called Biden’s decision to step aside a “selfless and patriotic act,” adding that it’s been a “profound honor” to serve as his Vice President.

The Vice President concluded her statement with: “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

In announcing his intention to drop out of the race, Biden endorsed Harris to run against Trump in November. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” the president said. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Reactions from Democrats flooded in on Sunday after the surprising announcement, and almost all of them have wholeheartedly endorsed Harris to take over the ticket.

Read Vice President Kamala Harris’ complete statement below.