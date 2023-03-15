‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed For 2 More Seasons at Peacock

Peacock has renewed “Days of Our Lives” for two more seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The renewal for the daytime drama series, which has brought in 61 Emmy Awards, including 2022’s Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, will take the soap through its 60th season.

After the NBC mainstay moved to its new exclusive home at Peacock in 2022, “Days of Our Lives” has consistently made its way to become a top 10 title. Airing its 14,000th episode in 2020, the soap previously stood as NBC’s longest-running drama series until its shift to Peacock.

Following the move, one of the show’s directors, Scott McKinsey, told fans that had the move not happened, the beloved soap’s chances for survival might have been in danger. He also assured fans “there will be no perceptible change to the show as it moves from NBC to Peacock.”

All of your favorite characters will remain on the show for the foreseeable future,” McKinsey shared in the Facebook post. “In fact, the prospect of ‘Days’ remaining in production for the long term just increased as a result of this move. Without Peacock, ‘Days’ might have been numbered on the Network.”

In addition to earning 392 Emmy nominations, “Days of Our Lives” has also been lauded through multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

Hailing from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, Ken Corday serves as executive producer for “Days of Our Lives” alongside co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati also takes point as head writer for the series.