‘DC Heroes United’ Lets Viewers Decide Justice League’s Fate

DC Comics is joining forces with Emmy award-winning developer Genvid Entertainment on “DC Heroes United,” a weekly interactive series that will premiere Nov. 21 on Tubi, DC.com, DC’s official YouTube channel and the ‘DC Heroes United’ app.

Set on Earth-212, the show will follow the birth of the Justice League and classic DC characters, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and more. The voice cast includes Aleks Le (“Demon Slayer” and “Persona 3 Reload”) as Batman and YouTube singer AmaLee as Black Canary.

“We are at the dawn of superheroes. The Tower of Fate will suddenly fall onto Gotham City, and heroes will meet for the first time,” AmaLee says in the trailer. “Each week will bring a new half-hour episode with three to five different decisions for the audience to make together. You’ll be asked to make choices about how Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman should behave, and these choices will affect other characters.”,

Viewers can make those decisions in the ‘DC Heroes United’ app, where they can also access the EveryHero project, a roguelite game developed by LexCorp.

“You will help Lex Luthor test how different heroes and villain abilities combine taking on the new enemies you’ll encounter in the story. This challenging game pushes you hard to survive each intense battle with countless gear, hero and ability combinations. You’ll need to try different combinations and strategies to win,” AmaLee adds. “Play as your favorite characters and unlock new locations, enemies and more each week tied to what’s happening in the series. What you do as a collective in theme will be referenced by Lex inside the episodes and change the storyline.”

“DC Heroes United” is written by comic book writers Gail Simone, Josh Fialkov and Brian Buccatello, with art by DC artist Terry Dodson. Stephan Bugaj serves as showrunner, with narrative decisions written by Telltale’s Martin Montgomery and Chris Schroyer.

Check out the trailer below: