Photos from the set of “Deadpool 3” are out, and they appear to include a major reveal. If you don’t want to know, turn back immediately.

In photos obtained by The Mirror, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, battles with his longtime archnemesis Sabretooth in a snowy forest area. But while we don’t know how these moments connect, another of the images shows Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool holding what looks like Sabretooth’s decapitated head.

Which of them was the one to lop it off? Is he actually dead, or does Deadpool’s strange relationship with the laws of physic and the fourth wall mean that might not be the case?

The movie is expected to continue the story that was established in “Deadpool 2” (2018), while also seeming to dabble in the multiverse-spanning events of recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Jackman is returning to the role of Logan/Wolverine for the first time since “Logan” in 2017 (not to dismiss the cameo of the “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” version of the character seen via time travel in “Deadpool 2”).

Reynolds and Jackman last worked together as Wolvie and the Merc With a Mouth in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” though Reynolds portrayed a wildly different version of the character in that film — one that winds up as one of its core antagonists.

Sabretooth was first seen in live-action as part of the original “X-Men” feature film in 2000. The character was originally played by Tyler Mane and appeared in “X-Men Origins” played by Liev Schrieber. It’s unclear who is playing Sabretooth in “Deadpool 3,” with online speculation already looking to both of those actors.

The second “Deadpool” film ended with him obtaining a time-travel device that allowed him to go kill that “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” Deadpool variant. Wade Wilson’s newfound ability to time travel will likely be part of the plot of “Deadpool 3,” especially since the actors were photographed fighting in a forest similar to the same one Wolverine fought Sabretooth in while defending Rogue in “X-Men.”

Reynolds reinvented the “Origins” Deadpool, known as Weapon XI, in 2016’s “Deadpool” and 2018’s “Deadpool 2.” The third installment in the franchise will mark the first time the character has officially crossed over into the MCU, though we’ve already seen the Fox “X-Men” franchise make an MCU appearance in that post-credits scene from “The Marvels.”

Reynolds announced Jackman’s return as Wolverine in a clip posted to Instagram in September 2022. Reynolds said, “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now.”

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds continued. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

The actor then asked, “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” to which Jackman replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

“Deadpool 3” will be released on July 26, 2024.