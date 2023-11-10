“The Marvels” are here.

The super-heroic team, consisting of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), join together to rid the galaxy of a villainous threat orchestrated by Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Also their light-based powers are hopelessly entangled so that makes it difficult to strike out on your own. Not only are they faced with stopping a powerful foe (one that has a connection to both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel) but they also have to figure out their group dynamics, especially since every time they use their powers they switch places with one another.

But what lies beyond the movie itself? To answer that we must first issue a major spoiler warning. If you haven’t seen “The Marvels” yet, turn back now, we’re diving deep into “The Marvels” credits scene. This will be here when you get back.

Marvel Studios

Is there anything after the actual movie’s ending?

Yes.

Is there a mid-credits scene?

There is!

Is there a post-credits scene?

There is not. Although you do get to hear some sound effects from the adorable alien kitties. So there is that.

What is the mid-credits scene?

Well, towards the end of “The Marvels,” Monica has to close a gap that has been opened up between dimensions. Yes, this has already happened several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” but also in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Avengers.” But this has to do with the “jump points” created by hopping between galaxies; basically the MCU version of jumping to lightspeed from “Star Wars.”

Anyway, to do this, Monica gets charged up with the other two Marvels’ powers but realizes, perhaps too late, that she has to stay on the other side of the rift to adequately close it. She does that, stuck in another realm altogether. When Ms. Marvel returns to earth, she gravely intones that they “lost Monica.” But did they?

Is Monica dead?

No! Monica wakes up in a sleek white hospital room. Sitting beside her, asleep and wrapped in a blanket, is her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). Maria, in our world, died during the Blip. Monica woke up in a hospital room looking for her mother, only to be told that it was five years later and that, sadly, her mother had passed.

Monica is overjoyed at this new revelation. But when she calls Maria “mom,” Maria looks surprised. Also a doctor figure walks into the room, who is revealed to be none other than Doctor Hank McCoy aka Beast from the X-Men. (He’s voiced by Kelsey Grammer, who played the character in “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but this is an all-new, computer generated version of the character who looks very much like the version from the “X-Men” animated series in the ‘90s.) Beast says that “Charles” would like to observe Monica and refers to Maria as “Binary.”

Who is Binary?

There will be a much better explainer of who Binary is coming soon but the long and short of it is that Carol, before she fully embraced her role as Captain Marvel, got involved in a space adventure with the X-Men and wound up as Binary. (It’s pretty convoluted.) Binary has the power of the cosmos and a much different costume than Captain Marvel. Those stars on Maria’s suit when she stands up have been a staple of the Binary costume, in various forms, since the early 1980s.

But is she just that universe’s Captain Marvel?

Yes basically.

Wasn’t she another universe’s Captain Marvel too?

Yes! In “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) traveled from the main Marvel universe (Earth-616) to another universe (Earth-838). There, Strange encounters that universe’s Illuminati, a secret quorum of superheroes that attempt to insure harmony. In this universe Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) got the super soldier serum that created Captain America in Earth-616. Maria Rambeau is this universe’s Captain Marvel. Also Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Blackagar Boltagon (Anson Mount) are there too. Sadly, they are all dispatched by a rampaging Scarlet Witt (Elizabeth Olsen).

So the universe that Monica wakes up in is not Earth-838?

That’s what we’re saying. Both because of her different costume and because the Maria in Earth-838 is, as far as we know, deader than disco.

What universe is it?

Unclear. But at least it sets Monica on a path forward – she will unlock the mysteries of this universe and, hopefully, return to Earth-616 to re-team with Carol and Kamala. Sounds like quite the adventure!

Are the X-Men coming to the MCU?

Oh yes, they’re coming. While a standalone film hasn’t been announced, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has stressed that he plans to incorporate the X-Men team into the MCU in the near future.