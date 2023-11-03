Marvel’s upcoming TV series “Echo” will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu at launch. All episodes of the TV-MA series will drop on Jan. 10.

The new series marks several firsts for a Marvel Studios show. Not only will this ben the first time a Disney+ Marvel series is also being made available on Hulu, but it’s also the first TV-MA streaming series that Marvel Studios has released. All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9.

“Echo” serves as a follow-up to 2021’s “Hawkeye,” which introduced the character of Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the new series, she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, haunted by the ghosts of her villainous past — she was a chief lieutenant for Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the mob boss who narrates the trailer. The cast also includes Zahn McClarnon as her deceased father (we’re assuming in flashbacks), Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer and Tantoo Cardinal. The show may also feature a rumored appearance from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

This show certainly looks harder-edged than average Marvel Studios fare, with a number of shockingly brutal moments in the trailer. There’s even a disclaimer on the trailer that if you want to be able to watch it on Disney+, you have to unlock the age restriction on the service. (The upcoming third “Deadpool” movie will be the first R-rated MCU film.) This is definitely not one for the whole family.

“Echo” will also serve as a bridge between “Hawkeye” and the upcoming “Daredevil: Born Again” series. That show has seen a major creative restructuring with Dario Scardapane being brought in as a new showrunner and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead hired to direct, having come off of successful runs on “Moon Knight” and the second season of “Loki.” Could Echo show up in “Daredevil: Born Again”? Time will tell on that one.

Will we see more original series appear on both Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously? Disney just announced that they will acquire the rest of Hulu from Universal and a single experience app was announced earlier this year (but has yet to materialize). It seems like “Echo,” with all of these firsts, is a trial balloon for what could be applied later on.

Find out if Maya Lopez can outrun her past when “Echo” premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 10, 2024.