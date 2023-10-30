‘Loki’ Mid-Season 2 Trailer Teases End of the TVA After That Episode 4 Cliffhanger (Video)

While the time loom exploded and enveloped everyone, Mobius now has a life outside of the TVA selling ATVs

Owen Wilson as Mobius in "Loki" Season 2 (Marvel Studios)

With two episodes left of “Loki” Season 2, the mid-season trailer hints that all is not yet lost after that Episode 4 ending.

Ke Huy Quan’s “O.B.” Ouroboros kicks off the clip by asking Loki how much he knows.

“Let’s assume I didn’t know much, but I’m a fast learner, and I’m a god,” Tom Hiddleston’s titular character replies.

Read Next
‘Loki’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Following the unfortunate death of Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) in Episode 4 and the rest of the time twist crew being engulfed by the exploding time loom, the mid-season trailer makes it look like they can still come back from this.

“All of existence is in grave danger,” Loki says over a montage of his getting engulfed by the time loom’s destruction and spit out at a rental equipment facility in front of a yellow inflatable air dancer. “The TVA is gone.”

Alternate Mobius, who makes a living selling jetskis and other adventure equipment, corrects Loki, believing he means ATVs.

“We got in two of them last week,” non-TVA agent Mobius says.

loki-ke-huy-quan-Wunmi-Mosaku-tom-hiddleston-owen-wilson-disney
Read Next
'Loki' EP on That Shocking Episode 4 Ending and Death of [SPOILER]: 'Reality Is in Even Graver Danger Now'

Loki recruits everyone — including Sylvie, Mobius, Victor Timely (who looked to have died last episode) and O.B. — to help fix the timeline problem.

“Oh, it’s a party,” Majors’ Victor Timely says.

“Loki, if you’re too late, you will be lost to time forever,” Quan’s O.B. says. “And Mobius will lose all of his skin.”

After Mobius notes this unfortunate possibility, Loki then directs Timely to “press the green button” on a console in a vortex of time and space.

loki-season-2-tom-hiddleston-image
Read Next
'Loki' EP Says It Was 'Freeing' to Be the Only Marvel TV Show to Get a 2nd Season

“It can be a bit sticky,” he advises Timely — who proceeds to dissolve into spaghetti while trying to save the timeline.

“Loki, you are getting desperate,” Rafael Casal’s Brad Wolfe/X-5 says at the end of the clip, and Mobius lashes out in anger, swinging at the TVA prisoner.

The mid-season trailer ends with Loki consoling Mobius for his snap: “One time, I held the whole whole of New York City hostage with an alien army. It happens!”

loki-ke-huy-quan-Wunmi-Mosaku-tom-hiddleston-owen-wilson-disney
Read Next
‘Loki’ Season 2 Debuts as 2nd-Most-Watched Disney+ Premiere Behind ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3<br>

Watch the full trailer below:

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.