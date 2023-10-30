With two episodes left of “Loki” Season 2, the mid-season trailer hints that all is not yet lost after that Episode 4 ending.

Ke Huy Quan’s “O.B.” Ouroboros kicks off the clip by asking Loki how much he knows.

“Let’s assume I didn’t know much, but I’m a fast learner, and I’m a god,” Tom Hiddleston’s titular character replies.

Following the unfortunate death of Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) in Episode 4 and the rest of the time twist crew being engulfed by the exploding time loom, the mid-season trailer makes it look like they can still come back from this.

“All of existence is in grave danger,” Loki says over a montage of his getting engulfed by the time loom’s destruction and spit out at a rental equipment facility in front of a yellow inflatable air dancer. “The TVA is gone.”

Alternate Mobius, who makes a living selling jetskis and other adventure equipment, corrects Loki, believing he means ATVs.

“We got in two of them last week,” non-TVA agent Mobius says.

Loki recruits everyone — including Sylvie, Mobius, Victor Timely (who looked to have died last episode) and O.B. — to help fix the timeline problem.

“Oh, it’s a party,” Majors’ Victor Timely says.

“Loki, if you’re too late, you will be lost to time forever,” Quan’s O.B. says. “And Mobius will lose all of his skin.”

After Mobius notes this unfortunate possibility, Loki then directs Timely to “press the green button” on a console in a vortex of time and space.

“It can be a bit sticky,” he advises Timely — who proceeds to dissolve into spaghetti while trying to save the timeline.

“Loki, you are getting desperate,” Rafael Casal’s Brad Wolfe/X-5 says at the end of the clip, and Mobius lashes out in anger, swinging at the TVA prisoner.

The mid-season trailer ends with Loki consoling Mobius for his snap: “One time, I held the whole whole of New York City hostage with an alien army. It happens!”

Watch the full trailer below: