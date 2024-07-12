How ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Wrote the Original VKs Out of This Story

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is the fourth installment of Disney’s “Descendants” movie series, and you will see some familiar faces — but not the ones you’re hoping for. Mal, Evie and Jay aren’t in this movie, but don’t worry, their absence is explained in the story.

The new movie, now streaming on Disney+, once again takes place at Auradon Prep, but this time, it’s under the instruction of Principal Uma. China Anne McClain returns as the (mostly) reformed daughter of Ursula, and as principal, she wants to make sure the school is open to kids from every kingdom — even Wonderland.

Of course, this doesn’t sit well with Fairy Godmother (Melanie Paxson reprises her character as well), but Uma immediately silences her concerns, saying that Mal (Dove Cameron) and Ben (Mitchell Hope) left her in charge for a reason.

According to Uma, the royal couple is sailing off to broker peace with even more kingdoms, with the help of Evie (Sofia Carson) and Jay (Booboo Stewart). That’s why none of the original VKs are around to run the school.

And yes, there’s a bittersweet nod to Carlos, who was played by Cameron Boyce. The actor unexpectedly died in 2019, due to an epileptic seizure.

In her new office, Uma hangs a photo of Carlos, and assures Fairy Godmother that he would’ve supported the idea of welcoming Wonderland residents, and implores her to do it for him, if nothing else. That seals the deal for Fairy Godmother, and the invite is sent.

From there, the story focuses on the next generation of VKs, and how they handle figuring out their identities.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is now streaming on Disney+.