Illumination dropped a second trailer for “Despicable Me 4” on Tuesday, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from Gru (Steve Carell) and the gang.

The fourth installment of the mainline “Despicable Me” series and the sixth film in the overall franchise (there were two “Minions” movies, including 2022’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) arrives in theaters on July 3. Watch the new trailer, above.

In the first “Despicable Me” movie in seven years (!), Gru and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) welcome their first biological child, Gru, Jr, though his adopted kids, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan), are somehow the same age they’ve always been. While sinister new villain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell with a French accent) and his femme fatale girlfriend and partner in crime Valentina (Sofía Vergara) were seen in the movie’s first trailer, this new teaser provides much more dialogue for the evildoers.

Additional new characters are voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman, while Pierre Coffin returns as the Minions alongside Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom.

The new trailer is very Minions-heavy, with Ramsbottom recruiting several Minions to become Mega-Minions – Minions with superpowers, basically. One has heat vision, another is very strong, another can fly. There are only fleeting moments with Gru and his family, including one where Lucy is being chased by a woman in the supermarket with the music from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” playing in the background.

This new “Despicable Me” was co-written by “White Lotus” creator Mike White, who wrote Illumination’s recent “Migration,” and Ken Daurio, who has worked on every “Despicable Me” film. The film is directed by original “Despicable Me” filmmaker Chris Renaud, co-directed by Patrick Delage and produced by Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Pharrell Williams also returns to help with the score and provide new songs (one of them you can hear in this new trailer).

“Despicable Me 4” blasts into theaters on July 3.