DreamWorks Animation is bringing “The Wild Robot” to France.

The Glendale, California-based animation studio, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will preview never-seen footage from their forthcoming animated feature, written and directed by the legendary Chris Sanders, as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which will run from June 9 to 15.

In addition to previewing the new film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o as a robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, on June 11 there will be an Artists’ Panel later that evening featuring production designer Raymond Zibach, head of story Heidi Jo Gilbert, head of character animation Jakob Hjort Jensen, wisual effects supervisor Jeff Budsberg and head of look Baptiste Van Opstal. Sanders will be on hand for the preview presentation.

There will also be an artists’ signing and a special outdoor screening of “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“As we approach our 30th anniversary this fall, DreamWorks Animation continues to reach for new levels of artistic excellence, with stories that ignite the hearts and minds of audiences around the world, and no film embodies that mission more than Chris Sanders’ ‘The Wild Robot,’” said DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn in an official statement. “Chris and producer Jeff Hermann have lovingly translated Peter Brown’s renowned literary sensation into a genuine work of art. We have no doubt that the film they’ve created is a classic in the making, and we’re proud and honored to share this exclusive look at their achievement at Annecy this year.”

Described in the official synopsis as “a powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things,” “The Wild Robot” also stars Pedro Pascal (as a fox), Catherine O’Hara (as an opossum), Bill Nighy (as a goose), Kit Connor (as a gosling) and Stephanie Hsu as another robot. Additionally, Ving Rhames, Matt Berry and Mark Hamill provide voices. “The Wild Robot” is produced by Jeff Hermann and based on the book by Peter Brown. It will be released exclusively in theaters on September 27.