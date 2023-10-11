DGA ‘Unequivocally Condemns’ Attacks in Israel: ‘We Stand Against the Growing Spread of Antisemitism’

The Director’s Guild of America says it “unequivocally condemns” the attacks in Israel in a statement released on Wednesday, affirming its commitment to “supporting the Jewish people.”

“The DGA unequivocally condemns terrorism and joins the many voices in our community decrying the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and violence against innocent civilians,” the statement reads. “We stand against the growing spread of antisemitism here in the US and abroad, and remain committed in our actions, words and deeds to supporting the Jewish people.”

With this, the DGA appears to be the first high-profile Hollywood guild or studio to make a statement about the ongoing war.

Israel declared war after the Palestinian militant group known as the Hamas fired roughly 3,000 missiles at Israel from Gaza as part of a weekend surprise attack, a precursor to a ground invasion by terrorists who slaughtered and violated civilians in their homes and elsewhere. The brazen attack took place at the conclusion of a major Jewish holiday.

Soon after, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was at war with the Hamas and enacted a mass army mobilization.

“Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war,” Netanyahu said during a televised address. “The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

Though this war has just started, there has already been a massive death toll. Palestinian authorities have said that at least 1,055 people have been killed as a result of the ongoing conflict. At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel. A reported 5,184 people have been wounded in Palestine and more than 2,900 in Israel have also been wounded.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged the United States’ support of Israel. “Let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back,” the official statement from the White House read. “We will make sure the Jewish and democratic State of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have. It’s as simple as that. These atrocities are sickening.”