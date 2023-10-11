Israeli director Gidi Dar’s son has just been called up to the army reserves. Dar, whose 2021 movie “Legends of Destruction” warned about the dangers of in-fighting in modern-day Israel by recounting the Biblical-era story of the destruction of the Jewish temple, is angry.
On the Front Lines: Israeli Director Gidi Dar Talks Gaza War, Retribution and the Cycle of Violence
“Friends, people everywhere have connections to people who’ve been kidnapped or are dead. We need to finish this problem with Hamas”
Leave a Reply