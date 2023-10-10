Gigi Hadid Says Terrorist Attacks in Israel Don’t ‘Do Any Good for the Free Palestine Movement’

“If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish,” the fashion model writes

Gigi Hadid (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Gigi Hadid spoke out Tuesday against the attacks taking place in Israel, saying they don’t do “any good for the free Palestine movement.”

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict — too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily,” Hadid wrote in a statement that she posted to her Instagram. “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

Hadid’s message comes after the Hamas terrorist group and movement launched a surprise attack Saturday on Israel, which has led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people left more than 3,400 injured. In addition, about 150 people are being held hostage by the Hamas across Gaza.

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea Pro-Palestine = antisemitic,” Hadid continued.

This is the first time Hadid, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, has spoken out about the attacks. Her sister Bella, who has previously expressed her thoughts in support of Palestinian rights, has yet to address the attacks.

Hadid also shared that she wishes everyone well despite the unfortunate circumstances.

“If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength — whoever and wherever you. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born,” Hadid wrote. “I know my words will never be enough to heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

