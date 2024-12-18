Disney Jr. Closes Year With 4 of Top 10 Most-Watched Series for Preschoolers Across Linear and Streaming | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Disney Jr. closed out 2024 with four of the top 10 most-watched series among preschoolers across both linear and streaming platforms, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

In 2024, Disney Jr. was behind “Bluey,” which ranks as the No. 1 most-watched show among preschoolers; “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” which took third place; “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” which took the No. 6 spot; and “SuperKitties,” which was the No. 10 most-watched series in the age group. The channel also ranked as the No. 1 cable network for kids 2-5 for the third year in a row.

Not only is “Bluey” the No. 1 most-watched show for preschoolers, it also ranks as the No. 1 most-watched streaming show in 2024 through November, tallying up 50.5 billion minutes watched (842 million hours) for viewers in the U.S., according to Nielsen streaming data.

Disney Jr. also saw success on YouTube, growing to reach 21 million subscribers — a following that only 0.001% of YouTube channels hit —and over 21 billion views, outpacing Nick Jr. and Netflix Jr., according to internal YouTube analytics. “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” for instance, has brought in 1.8 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels.

“Disney Jr. has had an extraordinary year, leading the way as the #1 preschool brand across platforms,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap. “With ‘Bluey’ as the most-watched series on streaming, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ and ‘SuperKitties’ breaking into the top ranks, and ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ continuing to captivate audiences, this year’s success underscores the power of Disney Jr.’s stories to connect with children and families everywhere. These achievements reflect the exceptional work of our teams and creative partners who make Disney Jr. a trusted and beloved part of so many homes.”

“SuperKitties,” which was the newest series among all of the top 10, has expanded its reach with a toy line, boosting the brand to close out 2024 as the No. 1 new preschool property of the year, according to Circana figures.

Disney will continue to expand its 2024 hits with a new iteration of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” which is in production and slated to premiere in 2025.