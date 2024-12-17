What Made 2024 the Biggest Year for Animation Ever | Analysis

There was only one heroic team that could take down “Deadpool & Wolverine” at the summer box office, and it was a bunch of spritely emotions inside a teenage girl’s head. But the $1.69 billion global box office haul of “Inside Out 2,” enough to make it the highest grossing animated film of all time, wasn’t an anomaly. In fact, there were six animated features in the global box office top 20 this year, with four titles in the top 10 as Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4,” Disney’s “Moana 2” and Universal/DreamWorks’ “Kung Fu Panda 4” joined “Inside Out 2” in feeling joy.