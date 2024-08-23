There’s no doubt that the Democratic National Convention was more than just an event for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to accept their party’s nomination as president and vice president of the United States. It turned into an all-out political festival filled with powerful speeches, surprise performances and touching moments that brought all Americans — no matter race, gender or creed — together by the tens of millions

The DNC kicked off on Monday and wrapped Thursday. It was a full house in Chicago, with what looked like all 23,500 seats in the Windy City’s United Center completely filled. Couples, parents with young children, students, celebs and large face cutouts of Harris and Walz could be seen from every view of the room.

And while a falsely reported Beyoncé performance of “Freedom,” Harris’ main campaign number, would have been a nice cherry on top, the event was lively from start to finish, and that’s why it captivated everyone who tuned in.

This DNC is better than any award show in the last 5 years — Wilma M. Holla ✨ (@LetAnthonyRock) August 23, 2024

In short: the DNC was just one hell of a good time, and there were key moments that made it so. Take a look at the best viral moments from the 2024 DNC.

1. Jesse Jackson gets a standing ovation

On the first night of the convention, Rev. Jesse Jackson, 82, received a standing ovation when he appeared on stage. The moment marked 40 years since Jackson ran his presidential campaign in 1984, seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination. He lost to Walter Mondale, who was ultimately defeated by Republican contender Ronald Reagan.

2. Parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin take the stage

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, took the stage to call for the immediate return of their son, and pushed for a cease-fire deal in one of the conventions most rivetingly emotional speeches.

3. Chuck Schumer dances it out

U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gained a lot of attention from folks during the DNC, but it wasn’t because of his remarks at the podium — it was how he paraded to it. Before he gave his speech, he showed off some of his moves. For whatever reason, the moment went viral and late night hosts haven’t been able to stop laughing about it.

4. Lil Jon goes from the window to the Walz

One of the most exciting moments from the convention was one no one anticipated. During the 50 states’ roll call, the city of Atlanta, Georgia brought out iconic record producer and rapper Lil Jon, who did a performance of his hit track “Turn Down for What.”

5. Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz, breaks down in tears

This moment speaks for itself, and showcases vice presidential nominee Tim Walz as the family man he is.

6. Hillary Clinton relishes chants of “lock him up!” against Trump

After bringing up former President Donald Trump’s 34 felony charges, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton inspired chants of “lock him up!” in the arena, echoing the Trump and his supporters’ 2016 threats to imprison Clinton.

7. Kamala Harris’ nieces teach the world how to pronounce her name

One of the cutest moments from the convention, whilst also a very serious matter, was the appearance of Harris’ grandnieces. With the help of actress Kerry Washington, the three guided the audience through how to pronounce Harris’ first name. The teaching lesson came after Trump and members of the GOP have consistently mispronounced her name.

During former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech, she called out Trump’s repeated use of the term “Black jobs,” as well as the former president’s history of attacking the Obamas.

9. D.L. Hughley apologizes for spreading lies about Kamala Harris

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley took the stage, not just to encourage the support of Harris, but to also apologize to her for previously spreading misinformation about her history in politics.

10. Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn share a “Scandal” reunion

Last but not least, “Scandal” fans were falling over in their seats when they saw Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn take the stage together and ask the crowd for a group selfie.