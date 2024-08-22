Seth Meyers said Chuck Schumer’s walkout dance before speaking during the Democratic National Convention looked like he was making his bid to join Australia’s infamous Olympics breakdance team.

“Even the most buttoned-up politicians are letting loose and showing off their moves,” Meyers said before throwing to a video Schumer cutting a rug as he walked on stage. “Looks like someone is trying to make the Australian breakdancing team.”

Meyers didn’t hold back as he went on to unload a full clip of comedic shots at Schumer and his dancing.

“‘My name is Chuck Schumer, but my breaking name is also Chuck Schumer.’ Looks like he’s sneaking up to steal a pie off a window sill — ‘Don’t mind if I do.’ Also, Chuck, it’s one thing to shuffle up to the podium like you’re doing the Electric Slide at a wedding, but that’s way too much upper body dancing. That’s what I look like on arm day at the gym.”

Meyers used the opportunity to riff on Australian breakdancer Raygun’s performance at the 2024 Olympics, which gained viral attention online and eventually became the subject of numerous comedic bits from social media users, along with late-night TV hosts.

Before moving on from Schumer, he pivoted to another politician who likes to randomly boogey down: Donald Trump.

“Still, he’s got better moves than Trump,” Meyers said as a video of Trump fist-pumping played. He said both Schumer and Trump look like geriatric gym rats.

“Just a couple of old guys doing workouts — Schumer’s doing deadlifts, Trump’s doing the resistance bands,” Meyers said.