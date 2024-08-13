Rachel Dratch Crashes ‘The Tonight Show’ as Viral Australian Breakdancer Raygun | Video

We have a contender for the star of the impending Raygun limited series. Rachel Dratch took the “Tonight Show” stage as viral Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn — and though the real Raygun famously scored zero points at the Olympics, Dratch’s impression of her was a 10/10.

“Breakdancing made its Olympic debut,” Fallon said on Monday night while recapping Paris 2024 for his audience as his late night show returned from hiatus. “Everyone is still talking about the competitor from Australia named Raygun.”

Fallon then showed a clip of Raygun’s performance before saying, “You have to wonder where Raygun is right now.” That’s when the Olympian’s distinctive music started playing … only it was Dratch who walked out.

His fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum didn’t say a single word during her roughly two-minute performance. As Fallon summarized, “You speak through your dance moves.” All the classics were there, from the windmill arms and lying toe touches to the kangaroo. Fallon even joined in on the routine to the delight of fans. Dratch then kangaroo-hopped off stage. Watch the full performance, below:

Fallon’s return to late night was all about the Olympics. The host, who was part of the Closing Ceremony for Paris 2024, started his show off by saying that he didn’t take a plane back to America, “I just clung onto Tom Cruise as he ziplined across the Atlantic.”

He also had some fun at the expense of French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who failed to clear the pole after his noticeable bulge knocked over the bar. “The big winners were Team USA, China and the French pole vaulter’s Tinder account,” Fallon joked. “You know I felt bad for him, but then again I didn’t.”

True to form, Fallon even wrote a song about the Olympics. Performed in a way that was similar to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the ditty included lyrics like, “It all started on the River Seine / Don’t drink the water you’ll need medicine” as well as “Eiffel Tower, eat croissant / Turkish shooter, nonchalant.”