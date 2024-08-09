Breakdancing Makes Viewers Cringe in Olympics Debut: ‘Giving Hayden Panettiere in ‘Bring It On”

Breaking — or breakdancing, as it’s more commonly known among average people — made its Olympics debut on Friday morning and, well, fans weren’t exactly impressed. They were delighted, but they were not impressed.

Actor and rapper Ice-T was particularly excited, posting on X in the hours before the event that it was “gonna blow the minds of people that haven’t seen breaking in a while…” But, for the most part, viewers were underwhelmed by the quality of the dancing.

“The dancer right now is doing some of the most basic moves in Breaking,” one fan wrote. “I thought I was gonna see some s–t I ain’t never seen before. Sis, just Salsa danced for a solid 16 counts.”

Another joked that the moves looked more “like 5-year-old me going up to my mom like, ‘Look what I can do,’” while still another joked that “all the white people in the Breaking Olympics are giving Hayden Panettiere in ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing.’”

Raygun breaking looks like 5 year old me going up to my mom like “look what I can do” #Paris2024 #olympics — A (@Aadam_12) August 9, 2024

Ok all the white people in the Breaking Olympics are giving Hayden Panettiere in Bring It On: All or Nothing — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) August 9, 2024

Watching Breakdancing…

I really don't see why this is in the Olympics and other sports aren't. The dancer right now is doing some of the most basic moves in Breaking. I thought I was gonna see some shit I ain't never seen before. Sis, just Salsa danced for a solid 16 counts pic.twitter.com/5nz1So1dqS — Angela Naomi (@AngNaomi) August 9, 2024

Others were fascinated by the competitors themselves — particularly Australia’s entrant, Rachael Gunn.

Known as RayGunn on stage, her actual moves were criticized, but it was her background that drew people’s confusion. She’s a 36-year-old former jazz and ballroom dancer, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Contemporary Music and got a PhD in Cultural Studies.

And she was far from the only person with a relatively “normal” background. “Imagine being 41, a kindergarten teacher, and competing in the Olympics’ first breaking competition. That’s wild,” one fan joked.

What my nephew does after telling all of us to “watch this” pic.twitter.com/366LjIRl4j — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 9, 2024

Mixed feelings about Olympic breaking thus far but I'm fascinated by Raygun, the 36-year-old Australian college professor who does research on “dance, gender politics, and the dynamics between theoretical and practical methodologies.” pic.twitter.com/0wgHLxfcc9 — Dan Gartland (@Dan_Gartland) August 9, 2024

Imagine being 41, a kindergarten teacher, and competing in the Olympics first breaking competition. That's wild. — Frostnix (@fyeahnix) August 9, 2024

You can see more reactions to Olympic Breaking — including some joy! — below:

The Aussie B-Girl Raygun dressed as a school PE teach complete with cap while everyone else is dressed in funky breaking outfits has sent me.



It looks like she’s giving her detention for inappropriate dress at school 🤣#Olympics pic.twitter.com/lWVU3myu6C — Georgie Heath🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) August 9, 2024

Me watching this breaking/break dancing at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Cvo7Q1zxX — Jared Anderson (@MrAndersonJared) August 9, 2024

I don't care, this is the greatest thing I've ever seen at the #Olympics #Breaking pic.twitter.com/BTf1cket3g — Quezare (@_Quezare_) August 9, 2024

This needs to be the first AND last time we see Breaking at the #Olympics 😬 https://t.co/TISbjhjzqe — Mama (@tmarie207) August 9, 2024